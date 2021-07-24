Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Price Down 7%

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.48 and last traded at $47.48. 1,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $829.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,133,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 72,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.