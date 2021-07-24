WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Sells $5,933,104.83 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 19th, Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of WD-40 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total value of $2,038,614.50.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $239.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $183.55 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.52.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,642,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,913,000 after acquiring an additional 405,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,533,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,887,000 after acquiring an additional 69,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,785,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

