Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,094.93 and a 12-month high of $1,833.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,464.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

