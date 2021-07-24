Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $543,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.73. The company had a trading volume of 370,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

