Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

