Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.74 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

