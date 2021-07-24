Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
MNP opened at $16.20 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
