Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.91. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$13.12 and a 12-month high of C$24.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

