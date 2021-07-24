Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Up 36.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s share price rose 36.5% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$44.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Westshore Terminals Investment traded as high as C$24.82 and last traded at C$23.40. Approximately 254,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 191,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.14.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.9811435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

