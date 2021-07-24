Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Where Food Comes From stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

