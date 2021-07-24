WhiteCoin Market Cap Achieves $750.68 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $750.68 million and approximately $16.82 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00043758 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007334 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003117 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 933,374,370 coins and its circulating supply is 733,374,369 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

