William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Glaukos in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

