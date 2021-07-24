WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,553,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,997 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $43,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551,954 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 467,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of WSC opened at $28.45 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

