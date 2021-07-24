Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $165.49 and last traded at $165.49. Approximately 4,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.48.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 176.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,372.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

