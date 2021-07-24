Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $79.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $68.75. 482,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

