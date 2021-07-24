Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Shares of WTFC opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

