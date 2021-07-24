WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 48,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 430,691 shares.The stock last traded at $57.58 and had previously closed at $57.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 476,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 403,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 358.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,648,000.

