WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $54.30. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $54.21, with a volume of 84,924 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,490.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 95,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

