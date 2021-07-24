Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.86%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

