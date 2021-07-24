Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCW. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

MCW stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

