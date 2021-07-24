Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $377,463.58 and approximately $82,876.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,824.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,151.18 or 0.06359783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.42 or 0.01349356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00371403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00135185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.98 or 0.00614877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00374530 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00290778 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

