Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.93. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 28,563 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.