Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.93. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 28,563 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 26.63 and a quick ratio of 24.88.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

