World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.02. 339,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,918. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

