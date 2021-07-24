WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.13, but opened at $45.21. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 934 shares changing hands.

The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.02.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

