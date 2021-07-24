WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Laurentian lowered shares of WSP Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

Shares of WSP opened at C$146.93 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$82.01 and a twelve month high of C$151.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$141.16. The firm has a market cap of C$16.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 5.2761283 EPS for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

