W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The prolific oil and gas offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) shelf have been primarily boosting W&T Offshore’s production since its inception. Discoveries in those fields will likely boost the company’s production further. Notably, the region provides low decline rates, world-class permeability and significant potential reserves that are untapped. The company is growing its presence in deepwater GoM fields, wherein output has increased more than 500% and proved reserves have surged nearly 900% over the past eight years. The deep-water discoveries made in recent years have enhanced the company’s prospects. Notably, the faster vaccine rollout will possibly help the economy recover strongly this year, thereby, aiding fuel demand. Thus, the rising demand and the drastic improvement in oil prices will aid its bottom line.”

Shares of WTI stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 3.25.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 134,730 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $4,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

