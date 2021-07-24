Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

XHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.71.

NYSE:XHR opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

