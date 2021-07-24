XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.38. XL Fleet shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 7,968 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market cap of $936.32 million, a PE ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 0.54.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 4th quarter worth $29,400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth $7,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after buying an additional 742,836 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after buying an additional 712,300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XL Fleet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 290,648 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XL Fleet Company Profile (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

