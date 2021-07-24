XN Exponent Advisors LLC Invests $81.80 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 935,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,801,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up 4.6% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of CZR opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

