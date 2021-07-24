Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.08

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 31880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $18,442,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth about $21,827,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

