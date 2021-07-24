Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $575,721.52

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $575,721.52 and approximately $2,079.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00103420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00141214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.45 or 1.00499806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

