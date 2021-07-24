Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.22% of Yum China worth $55,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,868,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 95,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,697,000 after buying an additional 974,577 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after buying an additional 798,337 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

