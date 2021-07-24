Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 552,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

