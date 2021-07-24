Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. American Campus Communities also posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $50.32. 387,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,615. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $3,671,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

