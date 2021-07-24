Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Digi International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 124,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,575. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $674.81 million, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Digi International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

