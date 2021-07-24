Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.60 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce sales of $147.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.20 million to $148.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $161.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $612.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $616.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

