Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 486,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,226. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $663.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

