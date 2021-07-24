Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.88). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

NVRO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.08. The stock had a trading volume of 194,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.66. Nevro has a twelve month low of $126.96 and a twelve month high of $188.14.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the period.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.