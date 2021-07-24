Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. The Timken posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in The Timken by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 296,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45. The Timken has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

