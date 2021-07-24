Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of USM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.91. 113,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,460. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

