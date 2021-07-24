Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.30). Veracyte reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

