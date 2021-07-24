Zacks: Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $654,018.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after acquiring an additional 567,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 319.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.89. 178,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

