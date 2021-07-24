Zacks: Analysts Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.55. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.93.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

