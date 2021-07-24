Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will report sales of $25.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the highest is $29.49 million. Omeros posted sales of $13.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $94.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $94.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. WBB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of OMER traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 216,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,379. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $884.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

