Zacks: Analysts Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post sales of $5.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $23.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 41.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $134,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFIE opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

