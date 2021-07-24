Zacks: Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report sales of $103.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $100.94 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $93.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $412.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $408.53 million to $416.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $427.61 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $437.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 78,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,241. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,096. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.