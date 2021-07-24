Zacks: Analysts Expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.51). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. 258,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

