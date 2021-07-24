Zacks: Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Trip.com Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

TCOM stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. 10,975,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,545. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

