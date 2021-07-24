Zacks: Analysts Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Post $11.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will report $11.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $713,562,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,157,000.

Shares of WFG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

